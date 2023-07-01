Anurag Thakur lauds Neeraj Chopra on Lausanne Diamond League title win

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on his title win at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 on Friday. He also lauded the efforts of long jump athlete Sreeshankar who finished fifth in the event.

Thakur on his Twitter handle wrote, "Neeraj is back with a bang With a massive throw of 87.66m in his 5th attempt, @Neeraj_chopra1 dominates yet another Diamond League event finishing on position in Men's Javelin Throw event at #LausanneDL Phenomenal effort by our #TOPScheme athlete to make a blockbuster comeback after a muscle injury and make proud again Congratulations, Champion!"

Thakur wrote for Sreeshankar, "Kudos to #TOPScheme athlete @SreeshankarM on an impressive 5th place finish in the men's long jump event at #LausanneDL showcasing the best leap of 7.88m! Your incredible effort speaks volumes about your talent and determination. Keep shining and blazing new trails; the best is yet to come!"

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 title with the best throw of 87.66 m on Friday.

Neeraj was making a return from an injury that had caused him to miss some competitions after his win at Diamond League 2023 event in Doha in May.

Neeraj's first attempt went invalid. But He achieved 83.52 m on his second attempt. Neeraj bettered her throw with 85.02 m on the third attempt. His fourth attempt again went invalid.

Neeraj's 'golden arm' did its magic on the fifth attempt, achieving a throw of 87.66 m. In the sixth attempt and final one, Neeraj achieved a throw of 84.15 m.

On the part, Long jump athlete Sreeshankar finished in the fifth position with a best jump of 7.88 m.

Sreeshankar started his event with a decent jump of 7.75 m. In his second attempt, he couldn't improve his jump, the result was 7.63 m.In his third attempt, Sreeshankar made a massive imporvement in his jump. He did a jump of 7.88 m.

Sreeshankar jumped to a distance of 7.59 m in his fourth, which did no good for him as he couldn't get into the top three.

In his fifth attempt, Sreeshankar covered 7.66 m, again seeing him out of the top three spots.

