Anurag Thakur to launch nationwide programme of cycle rallies on World Bicycle Day

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will launch a nationwide programme of cycle rallies on Friday from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi during which the Union Minister along with 750 Young Cyclists will peddle on 7.5 km distance.

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on June 3, Cycle Rallies will be organized throughout the country. Through this initiative, more than 9.68 Lakh K.M. distance will be covered by 1.29 Lakh Young Cyclists through the proposed Bicycle Rallies on a single day.

Further Cycle Rallies will be held in 35 States/UTs capital and at 75 iconic places across the country.

The aim of this program is to encourage and motivate people to take up and adopt Cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness activities and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Adopting Cycling by common citizens will also facilitate in reduction of carbon footprints.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-India@75 is organizing World Cycle Day throughout the country as a part of World Bicycle Day.

The support of its two pioneer youth organizations namely Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) are undertaking four sets of activities simultaneously viz Launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, Bicycle Rallies in 35 States/UTs Capitals, 75 Iconic Locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.

