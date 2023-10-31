Anurag Thakur with India's history-making Para Asian Games contingent

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday interacted with the participants of the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, which concluded recently, and remarked that the country has set a new benchmark in sports.

India got 111 medals at the recently-concluded Para Asian Games. The country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

During the interaction, Thakur told media, "In the last two years, India has set new benchmarks in sports... In the Asian Para Games too, we crossed the 100 mark and won 111 medals this time. I congratulate all the players for making India proud. Along with encouraging players, the sports budget was increased 2.5 times... We are going to build 1000 Khelo India centres...India's future is bright... We have set milestones in many games..."

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals.

In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals.

India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

India won a silver in rowing and a bronze each in para-swimming and taekwondo.

China (521 medals including 214 gold), Iran (131 medals including 44 gold) and Japan (150 medals including 42 gold) were the top three nations in the event.

