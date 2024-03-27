Arjan Nagra clinches title in first leg of National Eventing Championship

Gurugram, March 27 Nicolas Colsaerts, who called the DLF Golf and Country Club a tough course, got down to business as the Hero Pro-Am ahead of the Indian Open was conducted on Wednesday morning.

Whereas, Manvendra Singh and Sthavi Asthana claimed the second and third positions respectively at the ongoing NEC Eventing Novice & Pre Novice 2023-24 Championship at the Army Polo & Riding Centre.

Nagra did not concede any penalty while clearing 11 obstacles, completing the run in exactly one hour. He also did not concede a penalty in show jumping but in the dressage section was 31.6 seconds more than the allowed time-limit.

In the 44-rider competition, over a 380-metre course, Nagra conceded the least penalties (31.6) and was followed by Manvendra (31.9) and Sthavi (34.2) in the leaderboard.

The eventing competition, also known as horse trial, comprises three disciplines dressage, cross country and show jumping.

Manvendra, who rode Hercules, and Stahvi who was riding Rustam Jee, also conceded penalty only in the dressage event.

The second leg of the National Eventing Championship will begin on Thursday.

