Arm wrestling excitement returns with Pro Panja League season 2 beginning October 4, 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : India's very own arm-wrestling league, Pro Panja League (PPL), returns for the second season from 4th October 2024 to 20th October 2024.

This season will feature a total of 180 arm-wrestlers from all parts of the country across 6 teams, competing against each other in the men's, women's and specially abled categories for the coveted trophy.

Pro Panja League, co-founded by Bollywood actors & producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as a partner, previously held two editions of ranking tournaments, multiple mega matches along with several promotional events before the first season in 2023, which turned out to be a huge success with 32 million unique viewers (BARC CS 2 + Live + Non-live) as per a release by Sony Sports.

The Pro Panja League has helped catapult the sport of arm wrestling to a wider audience in India.

Expressing his thoughts ahead of Season 2, Pro Panja League co-owner Parvin Dabas said that there is an exciting audience for Panja and he promised that this season will be more exciting.

"The first season proved that there is a huge audience for the sport of Panja if presented in the right way and we are grateful for the audience's love. This season promises to be even more electrifying, with players realising the huge stakes involved and having prepared now on a different level altogether. We are committed to showcasing the best talent to bring Panja as Sports Entertainment to Bharat," Dabas said as quoted by Sony Sports' press release.

The PPL proudly introduced the Kochi KDs, champion team from the first season, at a press conference held at the Constitutional Club of India.

The event on Tuesday was attended by key figures from the Pro Panja League and garnered widespread media attention. The press conference featured G Praveen Shetty, owner of Kochi KDs, Pradeep Raj, co-owner of Kochi KDs and former para-athlete and National Youth Awardee, Parvin Dabas, and Preeti Jhangiani, actor/producer and President of the People's ArmWrestling Federation India.

