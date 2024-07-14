Arsenal and Ajax reach agreement for English goalkeeper Tommy Setford: Report

New Delhi, July 14 Arsenal have agreed a deal for the signature of 18-year old English goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax on a four-year contract, says a report.

The young goalkeeper will be moving from the Dutch country to the London based side on a deal which runs till 2028. The deal is reported to be close to One million Euros plus addons, according to The Athletic report.

This will be Arsenal's third signing of the summer with all three new joinees being goalkeepers. The first being the signing of on loan goalkeeper from Brentford, David Raya and the other being the incoming signing of 18-year old Danish goalie Lucas Nygaard.

The reason behind the signings is the importance of blistering the goalkeeping set up in the academy with Ovie Ejeheri, James Hillson, and Arthur Okonkwo all leaving this summer.

With David Raya now joining the side on a permanent transer, the likelihood of Aaron Ramsdale leaving the North London signed increased as the talented England goalkeeper spent a majority of the 2023/24 season on the bench.

It was also reported that the Gunners had a bid worth 30 million Euros rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers for experienced 30-year old goalie Dan Bentley.

Alongside Bentley, Mikel Arteta is said to be a fan of Espanyol’s 23-year old keeper, Joan Garcia. The side is set to begin pre-season soon and will be without an experienced goalie for the tour with David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale both in the final of the 2024 Euro and will likely be joining the squad after a well earned break.

