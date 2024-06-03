Arsenal announces departure of 22 players at end of contracts

London, June 3 Arsenal football club announced the list of 22 players who will not be extending their contract with the club following the end of their current deals on June 30. The list includes three players from the women’s team as well.

Some of the notable names on the list include Women’s Super League (WSL) all time top scorer Vivianne Miedema, who is speculated to join Manchester City as a free agent, Mohamed Elneny who has been with the club since 2016 and made 161 appearances as a Gunner and wing-back Cedric Soares.

Full list of players:

Mauro Bandeira, Omari Benjamin, Luis Brown, Catalin Cirjan, Noah Cooper, Sabrina D’Angelo, Henry Davies, Ovie Ejeheri, Mohamed Elneny, Taylor Foran, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson, Henry Jeffcott, Tyreece John-Jules, Alex Kirk, James Lannin-Sweet, Kaylan Marckese, Vivianne Miedema, Arthur Okonkwo, Kamarni Ryan, Cedric Soares and Kido Taylor-Hart are the players whose

In addition, the club also announced that three players in the likes of Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein and Reuell Walters' contracts with the club have run down and are still in negotiation with the Gunners with more news to follow in the coming days.

"We thank all the players leaving us for their contributions to the club. You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures," read the statement posted by Arsenal on their official website.

