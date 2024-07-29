Arsenal sign Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori on long-term contract

London, July 29 Arsenal have signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 22-year-old was a member of the Azzurri squad at Euro 2024, after a season full of impressive performances at the heart of Bologna’s defence.

“It feels amazing,” he said after putting pen on paper. “It was tough until now, but finally we’re here and I cannot wait to start to train with the team and play for the fans.

“It’s actually been my dream since I was 12 or 13 years old because I can see the level of the league here and the best players in the world, for me, play here. It’s a dream and not only for me but for everybody," the Italian added.

Riccardo will wear the number 33 shirt and has travelled to the US to join up with his new teammates in Philadelphia, as the Gunners continue their preparations ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, “Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come," he added.

