Ashes: 50 or 60 more runs across both innings could have changed the result, says Smith

Melbourne, Dec 27 Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith admitted that an extra 50 or 60 runs across both innings might have altered the outcome of the fourth Ashes Test, which England won by four wickets to seal their first victory in the country since 2011.

England chased down 175 to beat Australia by four wickets inside two days at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists bundled out the hosts for 132, with Brydon Carse taking 4-34 and captain Ben Stokes picking up 3-24, before completing the chase in 32.2 overs.

Despite the win for England, Australia hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. “Tricky one. Obviously a very quick game! Had we got 50 or 60 more across both innings then we might have been there at the end but credit to England, they came out today, bowled really well this morning and didn't let us get away.

"Then the way they started with the bat, they were very aggressive, got a few away and probably softened our ball a bit - it didn't offer as much from that point," said Smith at the conclusion of the game.

He also suggested the pitch had been overly helpful to bowlers, making it difficult for batters to establish themselves at the crease. "It did a fair amount for the whole game. Just probably when the ball just softened after a few lusty blows from their top order, it went a little bit less, but without that, it was still going to offer plenty.

"I think (it was in favour of the bowlers) a little bit too much. It was tricky, no-one could really get in. When you see 36 wickets across two days, that's probably too much. Maybe taking a bit of grass off or easing the preparation slightly would’ve helped. But that’s how it was, and we just had to adapt,” concluded Smith.

