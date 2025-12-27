Ashes: To get a fifer, get my name on honours board is a very special feeling, says Tongue

Melbourne, Dec 27 England pacer Josh Tongue said to get a match-winning five-wicket haul and have his name registered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a very special feeling, as the side got a Test match win in Australia after 15 years.

Tongue claimed player of the match honours for picking figures of 5-45 and 2-44, as England beat Australia by four wickets inside two days. "It's what dreams are made of. Obviously waking up on boxing day, a few nerves. But to get a fifer and get my name on the honours board, it's a very special feeling. It was with 95,000 people yesterday.

“The Barmy Army have been unbelievable these past four games. And especially here as well, in front of 95,000 people, it's amazing being in the moment for them. 100%," Tongue said at the conclusion of the game.

He also opened up about his injury struggles that had threatened to end his career prematurely. "I was in a tough situation with my body and stuff (on his past injuries). I was potentially retiring, but I'm glad that I put in the hard work to get myself back playing cricket. And now playing for England, it's all that I've always wanted to do."

When asked about his favourite dismissal, Tongue praised all of his scalps rather than singling out an individual wicket. "I'd say all of them. Obviously, coming to the ground on the first day, we knew it was going to be great.

“It suits us, and how we all bowled out there, making sure we broke our lengths. I thought all of our bowlers did exceptionally well and to be part of a Test match winning team here at the MCG, I can't be happy enough.”

Young batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who top-scored with 40 in the successful chase of 175, said he was thrilled to leave an impact in England’s victory. “It was lovely to come in and have an impact, and what matters most is that it contributed to a win. I’ve faced him (Starc) a little before, so I kind of knew what to expect, but it definitely feels a lot quicker when it’s nipping around. Still, a great experience to test yourself in conditions like that.

Asked about what changed after the first innings dismissal, Bethell said, “First innings, I probably didn’t commit enough to my plans and didn’t have enough conviction. In the second innings it was pretty clear, especially chasing a tricky total - that we had to be more proactive, put their bowlers off their lengths early, and stick to that approach.”

Quizzed on playing the reverse scoop first over after tea, Bethell said, “It wasn’t the best hit, but with the keeper up and third man quite wide, I thought that was the best thing to get back into rhythm quickly and trust my options, so it’s pretty surreal.

“I’d bumped into him (Root) a few times on the circuit before and our dads actually played together, so it’s pretty special to share a Test match experience with him now. Would’ve loved to finish the job together today, but just to be out there with him was unbelievable.

“I think it’s about taking confidence, learning from the moments that went well, and understanding what worked under pressure. Hopefully, it’s something I can build on for the rest of my career,” he concluded.

