Ashwin, Srikkanth want Samson to sort things out with his batting

Mumbai, Feb 4 With 51 runs in five innings against England in the five-match T20 series, Indian opener Sanju Samson is facing the heat over his lack of form, with former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and ex-captain Kris Srikkanth criticising the wicketkeeper batter for the similar manner of his dismissals.

India's 4-1 win over England in the recent five-match T20I series has proven that the team is doing well, but it could not hide some of the issues plaguing it -- like the poor form of opening batter Samson.

Samson, who scored three centuries across two series against Bangladesh and South Africa in October-November 2024, managed only 51 runs in five innings against England, with a 26 in the first match at Eden Gardens being his highest.

In a post on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "If Sanju keeps getting dismissed like this, as a batter, the mind will be playing tricks."

"(It will force you to think) The bowler is bowling a certain way and I am getting dismissed like this, is the bowler bowling well or do I have a shortcoming? Will I be able to adapt? Once so many questions arise, then it becomes difficult," he added.

Former India captain and chief selector, Srikkanth also expressed his disappointment with Samson over his recent performance and took the Kerala wicketkeeper batter to task for getting out in a similar pattern in his last few matches.

“Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say, ‘No, no, I will play this shot.' Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure,” Srikkanth was quoted as saying in a report by Inside Sport.

With Samson facing a month-long layoff after he fractured his right index finger in the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium, his problems are going to exacerbate as he will not have enough time to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Srikkanth has already suggested that Yashasvi Jaiswal be given an opportunity to open the innings considering Samson's lack of form, his injury will definitely be a chance for other wicketkeeper batters to fancy their chances.

While Dhruv Jurel is in the squad for the England T20I series as the second wicketkeeper, the selectors may also bring Rishabh Pant into the equation after the IPL.

