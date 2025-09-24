Asia Cup: Abhishek, Kuldeep star as India beat Bangladesh, storm into final

Dubai, Sep 24 Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball to take five wickets combined as India thrashed Bangladesh by 41 runs to storm into the final of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

With India’s win, Sri Lanka are knocked out of the continental tournament. Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a virtual knockout on Thursday to decide the second finalist.

Opener Saif Hassan was the lone warrior for Bangladesh, who top-scored with 69 after getting dropped thrice, twice in an over of Varun Chakravarthy. In the 40s, while playing on the ground, he was dropped by Axar Patel. Later in the next over of Chakravarthy, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson grassed a catch on his own call after Shivam Dubey gave him a second lifeline in the deep square leg.

Apart from Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon was the other batter with 21, as both the batters shared a 42-run partnership for the second wicket.

Barring these two, none of the Bangladeshi batters looked in touch as the Indian spinners controlled the middle overs. Kuldeep 3-18 and Chakravarthy 2-29 combined to take out half of the Bangladeshi side. Jasprit Bumrah, who was expensive in the last match against Pakistan, made his comeback and took 2-18 in his four overs.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma produced a blazing innings to light up India’s batting effort against Bangladesh, smashing 75 off just 37 balls to help the team post 168/6 in 20 overs.

The left-hander’s onslaught not only gave India a flying start but also took him past his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s tally for the most T20I innings by an Indian with five or more sixes.

Abhishek now has six such knocks, behind only Rohit Sharma (13) and Suryakumar Yadav (9). He also set a new Asia Cup record, hitting 17 sixes in the 2025 edition, the most ever in a single tournament across formats.

Put into bat after stand-in Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss, India came out firing in the powerplay. Shubman Gill got going early before Abhishek shifted gears, punishing anything loose. He had a slice of luck when Jaker Ali dropped a chance, but he made Bangladesh pay in emphatic fashion. The Indian openers raced to 72/0 in just six overs, firmly in control of proceedings.

Bangladesh, however, clawed their way back superbly after the Power-play. Shubman Gill fell for 29 off 19 right after the fielding restrictions ended, with Rishad Hossain providing the breakthrough.

India made a surprise move by sending Shivam Dube at number 3 to counter the spinners, but the gamble failed as he departed for just 2. Suryakumar Yadav then joined Abhishek, and the pair added a brisk 29 off 13 balls before a turning point arrived. Rishad Hossain produced a brilliant piece of fielding to run out Abhishek for a scintillating 75, halting India’s charge.

The innings lost direction thereafter. Suryakumar Yadav never found his timing and fell for 5 off 11, while Tilak Varma managed only 5. Hardik Pandya steadied things with a composed 38, ensuring India crossed 165, but Axar Patel struggled for momentum at the other end, finishing unbeaten on 10 off 15.

Despite their fiery start, India were restricted to 168/6 from 20 overs, with only 70 runs coming in the final 10. Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming 2/27 to go with his decisive run-out.

Brief scores:

India 168/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Hardik Pandya 38; Rishad Hossain 2-27, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-29) beat Bangladesh 127 all out in 19.3 overs (Saif Hassan 69, Parvez Hossain Emon 21; Kuldeep Yadav 3-18, Varun Chakravarthy 2-29) by 41 runs.

