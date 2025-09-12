Asia Cup: Kapil Dev backs India to win against Pakistan in Dubai

New Delhi, Sep 12 Former India captain Kapil Dev has backed the Men in Blue to come out triumphant against archrivals Pakistan in their much-anticipated clash in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side started their campaign with a stunning nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday and will lock horns with the Men in Green at Dubai International Stadium on the weekend.

“The Indian team will play and win the match; this is what I desire. The way they are playing, they will win,” Kapil Dev told reporters here in an event when asked about the blockbuster Sunday’s clash.

For the first time, India will head into a major multi-nation tournament without the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T20Is last year. For the unversed, this year’s continental tournament is being played in T20 format to prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Reacting to it, the legendary all-rounder acknowledged the duo's contribution to Indian cricket and urged the youngster to fill the void left after their retirements.

“They played well during their time and now the next generation has to prove. There should not be talk about individuals, but the Indian team. Representing India is much more important than who is the captain or not,” he added while expressing restraint in picking out any individual standout player of the Men in Blue.

On Thursday, Kapil Dev requested people to avoid making it a big issue, stating that "government will do its job, and the players should do theirs".

"Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing - there’s no need to say anything else. Don’t make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs. The team is very good and has secured an impressive victory. We hope they bring the trophy home,” he had said.

India are the defending champions of the tournament after winning the ODI edition of the continental tournament in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor