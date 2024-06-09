Asia Road C'ship: Mohsin, Kavin remain steady in Race 2 of Rd 3

Motegi (Japan), June 9 The Honda racing India team showcased their unwavering determination in Race 2 of Round 3 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. Despite the challenges, riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban exhibited remarkable consistency and grit in the fiercely competitive AP250 class race on Sunday.

After securing crucial points for the team in the first race of the weekend, the Indian duo faced the task of maintaining their momentum against a field of international talent. Although they couldn’t add to their points tally in today’s race, their efforts reflected a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mohsin Paramban, starting from the 20th position on the grid, displayed commendable consistency and strategy. Throughout the race, he remained competitive, leveraging his experience to navigate the challenging circuit effectively. Paramban’s disciplined approach allowed him to finish in 17th place with a time of 22:20.928, demonstrating his capability to hold his ground amidst a tough lineup of riders, even if it didn't translate into points for the team this time.

Reflecting on his performance, Paramban said, “Today's race showed my improvement, even though I missed scoring points for the team. The competition was tough, so I focused on staying consistent. When I saw Kavin drop out, I followed the pattern and finished without errors. This experience taught us a lot, and we shall be enhancing our strategies for better results in the upcoming rounds.”

Meanwhile, young talent Kavin Quintal, who had a promising start from the 18th position, faced unforeseen mechanical issues. His initial laps were strong, showcasing his resilience and skill as he pushed hard to stay competitive. Unfortunately, a mechanical failure forced him to exit the race in the 6th lap, dashing his hopes of securing additional points.

Quintal remained optimistic despite the setback. “Today, I started strong, but mechanical issues with my machine hampered my plans. Given yesterday’s results, I was confident of securing additional points in this race as well. Unfortunately, I was unable to finish the race. However, this round has also provided us with a lot of learning and I thank my team and trainers for supporting me. With a positive outlook, I am looking forward to better results in the upcoming rounds,” he stated.

The 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, now in its 27th edition, is Asia’s premier motorcycle road racing competition, attracting top talent from across the continent. The championship comprises six rounds, starting with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand, followed by races in China and Japan. Subsequent rounds will be held in Indonesia, Malaysia, and conclude in Thailand.

