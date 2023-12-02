Asia Road Racing Championship 2023: Honda Racing India team riders show steady performance in race-1 of final round

Buriram [Thailand], December 2 : Race 1 of the final round of the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship today saw the riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team showcasing consistency and strong determination at Chang International Circuit (Buriram), Thailand.

The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban faced the challenges well, maintaining steadiness and complete focus.

In today's qualifying round, the young talent Kavin Quintal posed tough competition against the international riders and crossed the chequered line with the impressive 11th position. During race 1 in the afternoon, Kavin showcased unwavering focus and skill, maintaining consistency in his performance and retaining his position. Unfortunately, he did not finish the race due to mechanical failure with his machine in the last few laps.

Mohsin Paramban supported the team until the end of the race, utilizing his skills to secure a better position. Starting the race from the 20th position, Mohsin applied his experience effectively, competently racing and providing tough competition on the track. Executing strategic moves, he throttled well and finished the race in the 16th position with a total time of 19:17.075. Mohsin missed earning points for the team by just one position.

Commenting on today's race, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "As we have come to an end of this season, I would like to highlight that our Indian riders have performed really well and emerged as true inspirations for aspiring talents across our nation. Their zeal and determination exemplify our commitment of nurturing great talent in the field of motorsports from India. Unfortunately, our riders couldn't earn any new point today but we are still left with the final race of the season tomorrow. I am confident that our riders will race fiercely and end this season with new learnings and achievements."

"I was satisfied with my qualifying results and poised to finish the race in the top 10 today. However, due to a mechanical failure in my machine, I was unable to complete the race, which was truly unfortunate for me, especially considering we are in the finals of this year's round. Nonetheless, I maintain a positive outlook for tomorrow and shall conclude this round with better results," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal.

"I showed improvement in the race today but unfortunately missed the point for the team by just one position. For tomorrow, my focus is to stay determined and follow the race pattern well to finish the rounds with points. I shall be changing my strategies for final race and looking forward for good results," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban.

