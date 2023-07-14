Asian Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in women’s 3000m steeplechase

Bangkok [Thailand], July 14 : Parul Chaudhary won a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, claiming the top position in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event.

The 28-year-old has secured a bronze in the 5000m race in 2019 but missed out on podium twice in the 3000m steeplechase. She finished at fourth in 2017 and fifth in 2019, as per Olympics.com.

Parul Chaudhary clocked 9:38.76 to win her race in Bangkok, finishing ahead of the Republic of China’s Xu Shuangshuang (9:44.54) and Japan’s Reimi Yoshimura (9:48.48). India’s Priti got the fourth spot in 9:48.50.

Shaili Singh, 19, won silver in the women's long jump with a leap of 6.54 metres. Singh, who clinched silver at the World U20 Championships in 2021, gave her strongest performance on her first attempt and was leading the leaderboards halfway through the event.

Sumire Hata of Japan, the defending Asian indoor champion, got her hands on gold medal with a personal best of 6.97m on her final attempt. Zhong Jiawei of China finished third, just ahead of India's 2022 national champion Ancy Sojan, who had the best jump of 6.46m. Ancy Sojan could only manage 6.41m.

Bal Kishan of India earned fourth place finish in the men's 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 8:46.98. Mohammed Nurhasan dropped out of the race halfway through and did not complete (DNF).

The three medals on the third day brought India's total at the Asian championships to nine, including five gold medals. On Thursday, the podium was topped by hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker, and middle-distance runner Ajay Kumar Saroj.

