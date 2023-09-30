Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan to win gold medal in men's team squash event

Top seeds India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men's team squash event at the Asian Games on Saturday. The hero of the day was Chennai's Abhay Singh, who kept his composure and raised his game to get the better of Noor Zaman 3-2 in a seesaw decider, in which the 25-year-old Indian saved two gold medal points to emerge triumphant and throw his racquet in the air.

Meanwhile, the Indian shooting contingent took a silver medal. Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS crashed to a narrow defeat against China in the 10m air pistol mixed team final. It turned out to be a thriller as the Indians lost 14-16. In athletics, Murali Sreeshankar has qualified for the men's long jump final and Jyothi Yarraji Nithya Ramraj have made it to the women's 100m hurdles final. Meanwhile in women's golf, Aditi Ashok is closing on a medal and ended the day in pole position in individual round 3. Also in women's team golf round 3, India finished the day on top. Meanwhile, Preeti and Lovlina Borgohain assured India of medals by entering the semifinals of their respective boxing categories.