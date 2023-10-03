Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 5000m

India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. This was the second medal for Parul at the Hangzhou Games after she had clinched silver in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

Parul's gold is India's third from track and field at the 2023 Asian Games, adding to the medals won by shotputter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and men's 3000m steeplechase winner Avinash Sable. Toor defended his Asian Games gold while Sable smashed the Games record to cruise to a comfortable win.