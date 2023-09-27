Asian Games: Ashi-Manini-Sift trio capture silver in women's 50 m rifle 3P team event

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : The Indian shooting trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal for India in the women's 50 m rifle 3P team shooting event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

With a score of 1754 points, India secured a silver medal at the event, falling just 19 points short of a gold medal.

The gold medal went to China, who had a score of 1773 points. South Korea walked away with the silver medal with 1756 points.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1706861455138824631

This is India's sixth medal in shooting.

Earlier, the team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar had captured a world-record-breaking gold in men's 10 metre air rifle team. Also in the women's 10 m air rifle team, the trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey had got a silver.

Ramita also secured a bronze medal in the women's 10 m air rifle individual event.

Aishwary had also won a bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle individual event.

The men's 25 m rapid-fire pistol trio of Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala had also got a bronze to their name.

This is India's 15th medal at the ongoing continental meet. They have a total of three golds, five silver and seven bronze medals.

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

*Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooting Squad

-Men

10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

-Women

10m air rifle: Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey

10m air pistol: Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh

25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

Skeet: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

-Mixed team

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor