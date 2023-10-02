Asian Games: India wins bronze medal in table tennis women's doubles

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : India scripted history at the Asian Games after Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured the bronze medal in the Table Tennis Women's Doubles event on Monday.

In the second semi-final of the table tennis women's doubles at the ongoing Asian Games, India's Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 4-3 against North Korea's Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak and bagged the first-ever table tennis medal for India in the history of Asian Games.

India had a good start in the match and won the first game by 7-11, but could not maintain consistency as later they only won in the third and sixth in which they won by 7-11, and 5-11 respectively.

But later in the last and final game, they could not come back in the game and had to settle for the bronze medal.

"SMASHING IN STYLE: THE MUKHERJEE SISTERS, India's Table Tennis phenomenal duo, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee script history at #AsianGames2022 by clinching the BRONZE MEDAL in the women's doubles event! They've broken the barrier in style, getting India's first-ever medal in TT doubles event in the Asian Games history. Kudos, champs," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

In their quarter-final match, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee beat World number 2 China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang to assure themselves a medal in the Table Tennis women's doubles event. The Indian duo beat the higher ranked Chinese pair by 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) to reach the semi finals.

In the medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India now stands in fourth place with a total of 55 medals, which includes 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals.

