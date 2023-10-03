Asian Games: India wins in compound archery quarterfinal, advances to semifinal

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami secured a win in the compound women's individual quarterfinal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Jyothi Surekha squared off against Kazakhasthan's Adel Zhexenbinova in the quarterfinal match and secured a close win by 147-144. Surekha scored 29 on her first try and in the second and fifth attempts, she sealed a full 30 points which helped her to defeat her opponent.

On the other hand, Aditi Gopichand defeated Phillipines' Amaya Amparo Cojuangco by 143-149. Gopichand made no mistake while aiming her target and clinched full points in straight four tries which helped her to get an upper hand on the match.

In the upcoming semi-final match, both Jyothi Surekha and Aditi Gopichand will face off against each other and will try to confirm their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Surekha has beaten Irag's Fatimah Saad Mahmood by 146-141, following the 145-132 success against Anuradha Wijesinghe Karunaratne in the 1/16 eliminator.

Earlier, Aditi Swami won 148-146 against Indonesia's Syahara Khoerunisa. Before that, the 17-year-old Indian archer had beaten Imayung Rai in the elimination round.

The archery events started on Sunday, and already all the Indian archers have displayed their dominance in the sport. The archery events in the ongoing Asian Games will end on October 7.

India's archery team at the ongoing Asian Games:

Men’s recurve - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke.

Women’s recurve - Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur.

Men’s compound - Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma.

Women’s compound - Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur.

India currently stands in fourth place in the 19th Asian Games medals table with a total of 60 medals which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor