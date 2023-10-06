Asian Games: Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat wins bronze in men's freestyle 57Kg category

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat on Friday displayed a power-packed performance to defeat China's Minghu Liu to claim a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 57Kg category bout in the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday.

The Medal Haul of 🇮🇳 #Wrestling Brigade going super strong at #AsianGames2022 Another🥉from #TOPSchemeAthlete Aman Sehrawat in Men's Freestyle 57kg after defeating 🇨🇳's Liu Minghu 11-0 Many congratulations Aman 🥳#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/GEvJz3ATRo — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2023

The Indian defeated Minghu to clinch an 11-0 victory by technical superiority.

It is India's fifth wrestling medal, all bronze, in Hangzhou, following Sunil Kumar, Antim Panghal, Kiran and Sonam Malik.

Aman was quick to get off the mark in fashion, executing a takedown first up. Liu was completely flabbergasted as Aman scored his second takedown.

A passivity warning was given to the Chinese wrestler, who failed to get a point on a defensive Aman.

Aman's other comfortable takedown absolutely shocked the Chinese wrestler, who was definitely not prepared for India's prowess in this match. He pushed his opponent out of bounds while pinning him down to claim a podium finish.

Later in the day, Bajrang Punia will look to add one more to the tally as he will also feature in bronze medal bouts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor