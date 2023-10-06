Asian Games: Indian men's bridge team upgrades Jakarta bronze to silver in Hangzhou

Hangzhou [China], October 6 : The Indian men's bridge team of Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, and Ajay Khare secured a silver medal in the final on Friday in the ongoing Asian Games.

The men's team final lasted for two days and consisted of six sessions.

After claiming a bronze in Jakarta in the 2018 Asian Games, the men's team had an eye on the gold. However, they had to settle for silver after losing to Hong Kong by a score of 238.1-152.

On Thursday, the Hong Kong team took a massive lead in the first three sessions to put them in a comfortable situation.

The final continued on Friday, with India losing the fourth session to remain behind Hong Kong. Hong Kong claimed 174.1 points whereas India is currently on 123.

India's deficit increased in the fifth session after Hong Kong reached 212.1 points from 80 boards whereas India stood at 140 points.

In the final session, Hong Kong registered a victory by 238.1-152 and claimed the gold medal.

