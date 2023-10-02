Asian Games: Indian men's, women's teams capture bronze medal in speed skating 3000 m relay

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : The India skating contingent captured its first medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as the women's speed skating 3000 m relay team consisting of Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj secured a bronze medal in the final on Monday.

With the timings of 4:34.861 minutes, India managed to secure a bronze medal. The gold medal went to Chinese Taipei (4:19.447 minutes) and the silver went to South Korea (4:21.146 minutes).

"Roller Skating Glory! #AsianGames2022 Our women's speed skating relay team has made their way to the 3000m Relay Final podium, claiming the BRONZE MEDAL! With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink! Congratulations to our phenomenal athletes for their outstanding performances and adding another medal to 's medal haul #Cheer4India #Hallabol #BharatAtAG22 #JeetegaBharat," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India had back-to-back bronze medals in sport as the men's speed skating 3000 m relay team secured the third position in the final as well. The team consisted of Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram.

The Indians clocked the timings of 4:10.128 minutes. The top prize was won by Chinese Taipei (4:05.692 minutes) while the silver medal was captured by South Korea (4:05.702 minutes).

"BACK TO BACK BRONZE GLORY What a start to the day! 's Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, and Vikram have rolled their way to BRONZE in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, clocking an incredible time of 4:10.128! Let's give them a roaring applause for their amazing achievement! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22," tweeted SAI Media.

Now, India has a total of two medals in skating.

India's medal tally has now gone up to 55 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze. The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

