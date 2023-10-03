Asian Games: India’s men's kabaddi team clinches win against Bangladesh in group A match

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : India men's kabaddi team sealed a stellar win in their first match of the tournament at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

India locked horns against Bangladesh in their first game of the event and comfortably clinched a 55-18 victory against their opponents.

In the first half, India received three bonus points and were out 19 times. In the second half, they came back stronger and sealed three bonus points and were out 22 times.

On the other hand, Bangladesh was a weaker side and failed to get an upper hand in the match.

In the first half, Bangladesh received just one bonus point and was out six times. In the second half, the losing side managed to get just two bonus points and were out five times.

Earlier on Monday, India's women's kabaddi team failed to clinch a win after their opponents Chinese Taipei displayed a stupendous performance to share the points after a hard-fought 34-34.

In their upcoming match, India's women's team will take on the Republic of Korea on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the men's side play against Thailand on Wednesday.

The kabaddi event started on Monday, and the Indian squad have already shown their dominance in the game. The kabaddi matches will be in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 7.

Indian men’s kabaddi team for Asian Games: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde.

Indian women’s kabaddi team for Asian Games: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat.

In the medals tally of the ongoing Asian Games, India is currently in fourth place with a total of 60 medals, including 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

