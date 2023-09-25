Asian Games: Nishant Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev advanced to the boxing pre-quarterfinal in the 71kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

He defeated Nepal's Dipesh Lama in a dominating style and secured a 5-0 win to enter the Round of 32.

Earlier, boxer Deepak won comfortably against Malaysia's Muhammad Abdul to progress into the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s 51kg at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday.

Deepak scored an emphatic 5-0 win against the Malaysian boxer in the Round of 32.

Arundhati Choudhary exited after losing to China’s Yung Liu 0-5 in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s 60-66 kg weight category.

Boxing at the Asian Games 2023 is also a Paris 2024 Olympics qualifier event. Only one boxer per country is eligible for quotas in each weight category. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will declare the quotas won by the respective national Olympic committees (NOC) from Asia on October 9.

