Asian Games: Seema Punia clinches bronze in women's discus

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : The evergreen Seema Punia added yet another medal to her Asian Games tally, as she clinched bronze in the Women's Discus Throw event in Hangzhou on Sunday with a best attempt of 58.62m.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1708469785510793392

Her season-best 58.62m throw earned her bronze, with China's Feng Bin (67.93m) and Jiang Zhichao (61.04m) winning gold and silver, respectively.

The unstoppable athletic contingent gave India several back-to-back medals on a Sunday, that turned out to be a happy-hunting day for the country's athletes.

The 40-year-old is a two-time Asian Games medalist, having won gold in Incheon in 2014 and bronze in Jakarta in 2018. Punia has also won four Commonwealth Games medals.

The seasoned discus thrower recorded a season-best throw of 58.62m, taking India's medal tally past 50.

Punia’s fourth attempt proved to be her best one with a 58.62m throw as she won a bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event with a season's best effort.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor