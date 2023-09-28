Asian Games: Sindhu in top form as India cruise past Mongolia in women's Team badminton

Hangzhou, Sep 28 Led by former World No.1 PV Sindhu, the Indian women's team cruised past lowly Mongolia 3-0 in a Round of 16 clash in the Asian Games badminton event, winning all three matches in straight games at the in Binjiang Gymnasium on Thursday.

Sindhu, a two-time medallist in the Olympic Games, gave the Indian team a winning start by brushing aside Myagmartseren Ganbaatar of Mongolia 21-2, 21-3 in just 20 minutes at Court No 2 in the Badminton stadium.

In the first game, Sindhu jumped to a 16-0 lead before her opponent won her first point. In the second, the Mongolian made it 2-1 before Sindhu won the next eight points to lead 10-1 and went on to wrap up the game 21-3.

In the second match, Ashmita Chaliha was equally quick as she defeated Kherlen Darkhanbaatar 21-2, 21-3 in 21 minutes. Anupama Upadhyaya then sealed victory for India with a 21-0, 21-2 win over Khulangoo Baatar in 22 minutes.

The doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto did not even have to step onto the court on Thursday.

"It's a good start. An easy match. I've been really excited about coming here and it's finally started. It's time for us to get our preparations going. The team event is a knockout so if we win 3-0 we're on to the next round and play Thailand next," Sindhu said after the match.

Asked about their chances, Sindhu said, "We have a strong women's team this time and it's important that we make that work. We have good doubles pairs too."

