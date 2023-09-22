Asian Games: Three Indian Wushu players from Arunachal denied entry to China

Hangzhou [China], September 22 Three Indian Wushu players Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu have been denied entry to China to compete in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Wushu event in the Asian Game will begin on Sunday.

The trio were approved to take part by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee. Two of the athletes were unable to download their accreditation cards - which act as visas to enter China. The third athlete from Arunachal who got her accreditation card was informed that she would not be permitted to travel beyond Hong Kong.

With the trio needing to be in Hangzhou by September 24 the delay in Visa has resulted in them being forced out of the Asian Games. The rest of the Wushu squad along has left for China.

The three Arunachal athletes were to take part in individual events of the martial arts sport.

The Interim President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Randhir Singh in a press conference said that they are taking up the matter to the Chinese government.

"We had a meeting yesterday with the working group as well and this has been taken up in the meeting. They are taking it up with the Chinese government and we are also taking it up with the government. It is under discussion with us. We are from the OCA side," OCA acting President Randhir Singh said in a press conference.

However, the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) vice president Wei Jizhong claimed that China has already granted Visas to Indian athletes which the players had not accepted.

"We have an arrival visa, we have a paper visa. We have a Visa in passport. This is the host country's governmental regulations. So, I make it very clear that the Chinese government gave these Indian Athletes a Visa to enter China but unfortunately, these athletes did not accept this Visa. This I don't think is an OCA problem because China have an agreement to let all the athletes who are certified be eligible to come to compete in China" Jizhong said in a press conference.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou will see a 655-member strong Indian contingent in action in over 40 disciplines. Indian athletes will compete for medals across 39 different sports at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Hangzhou 2023 will be held officially from Saturday to October 8.

