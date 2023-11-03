Asian Para Games medalist Soundarya Pradhan receives warm welcome in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 3 : Indian para chess player Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, who bagged two medals at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China received a warm welcome at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday.

Soundarya was welcomed with garlands and flower bouquets. Many fans also gathered at the airport with placards and drums to welcome him.

Soundarya sealed two medals at the Para Asian Games, which included a Gold Medal in the Team Rapid VI B1 Chess event and Individual Rapid VI B1 in Hangzhou, China.

Soundarya-led the Team India in the team event to clinch the gold medal by scoring 11.5 points out of a possible 14 and remained 2 points clear of the second-placed Iran. India made a great recovery in the Rapid format by bagging team gold in the team event.

In the individual event, the Indian para chess players won the silver medal by scoring 5.5 points from 7 rounds which included 5 wins and 1 draw and a loss. In the second round, Soundarya lost against Vietnam's Dinh Tuan Son.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign with a total of 111 medals, comprising 29 golds, 31 silvers and 51 bronzes.

India finished fifth in the medal tally, winning 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver, and 20 bronze.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each.

In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, and two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

