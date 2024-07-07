Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2024: Abhay Singh bags titles with Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar

New Delhi [India], July 7 : India's Abhay Singh combined with Joshna Chinappa for the mixed doubles title and with Velavan Senthilkumar for the men's doubles crown at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2024 at the Arena Emas in Johor, Malaysia on Sunday.

Abhay Singh, who was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Asian Games last year, along with four-time World Doubles Championships medallist Joshna Chinappa, defeated Hong Kong China's Tong Tsz Wing and Ming Hong Tang 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-5) for the title.

The 25-year-old Abhay and Joshna, seeded third, got the better of Hong Kong China's Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 2-0 (11-8, 11-10) in the semi-finals.

At the Asian Games last year, Abhay Singh won the mixed doubles bronze with Anahat Singh, who did not compete in Malaysia.

Before winning the mixed doubles final on Sunday, Abhay Singh had won the men's doubles event with Velavan Senthilkumar.

The Indian men's doubles pair, seeded first, dominated Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal in the final to register a comfortable 2-0 (11-4, 11-5) victory. All of their wins throughout the tournament came in straight games.

Earlier this year, Abhay Singh had won the Goodfellow Classic and the Willingdon Masters squash titles.

In the women's doubles event, India's Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu were seeded fifth in the entry list but did not compete.

