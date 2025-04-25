Asian U-15, U-17 Boxing C'ships: Khushi, Tikam power into semis

Amman [Jordan], April 25 : Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh led India's charge on Day 6 of the Asian U-17 Boxing Championships, with seven more pugilists sealing a final four spot in their respective weight categories.

Khushi (44-46 kg), a bronze medallist at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championship in Abu Dhabi, impressed with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round over Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Yen. Tikam (52 kg), the SGFI 2024 gold medallist, continued his dominant form, stopping Palestine's Othman Diab in round two, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the men's section, Ambekar Meetei (48 kg), Udham Singh (54 kg), and Rahul Gariya (57 kg) all won by unanimous 5-0 decisions. Aman Dev (50 kg) edged past Jordan's Osamah Al-Khaldi 3-2 in a tight bout. On the women's side, Jiya (48 kg) defeated Vietnam's Thi Ru Na Dinh with a clean 5-0 win, while Jannat (54 kg) overpowered Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva 4-1.

India has fielded a 56-member youth boxing squad30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilistsfor the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan, from April 17 to May 1. This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing.

-Day 6 Results

Men's U-17 - Quarterfinals

44-46 kg: Dhruv Kharb (IND) lost to Mykhailo Sydorenko (UKR) - WP 0:5

48 kg: Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (IND) def. Tymofii Oleksiienko (UKR) - WP 5:0

50 kg: Aman Dev (IND) def. Osamah Al-Khaldi (JOR) - WP 3:2

52 kg: Tikam Singh (IND) def. Othman Diab (PLE) - RSC R2

54 kg: Udham Singh Raghav (IND) def. Ryusei Kitamura (JPN) - WP 5:0

57 kg: Rahul Gariya (IND) def. Mohammad Alarabati (PLE) - WP 5:0

Women's U-17 - Quarterfinals

44-46 kg: Khushi Chand (IND) def. Nguyen Thi Hong Yen (VIE) - RSC R2

48 kg: Jiya (IND) def. Thi Ru Na Dinh (VIE) - WP 5:0

52 kg: Samiksha Pradeep Singh (IND) lost to Runa Ito (JPN) - WP 1:4

54 kg: Jannat (IND) def. Anhelina Rumiantseva (UKR) - WP 4:1

57 kg: Radhamani Longjam (IND) lost to Indira Kydyrmoldaeva (KAZ) - WP 1:4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor