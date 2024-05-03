Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships: Brijesh, Aryan among seven Indians to enter finals

Astana [Kazakhstan], May 3 : Brijesh Tamta and Aryan alongwith five other Indian boxers entered the finals in the youth men's category at the ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Beginning the proceedings for India, Brijesh defeated Mongolia's Taalaibek Iasur in the 48kg category with a convincing 5-0 scoreline. Rahul Kundu (75kg) and Aryan (92kg) outclassed China's Kanjiebayi Ersi and Kyrgyzstan's Alybaev Tynystan with identical unanimous decisions.

Sagar Jakhar (60kg), on the other hand, forced a referee to stop the contest (RSC) win in the final round over Kyrgyzstan's Sadirov Dilerbek

Aryan (51kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) and Priyanshu (71kg) further extended India's winning run with split decision verdicts.

Sumit (67kg) and Sahil (80kg) signed off with bronze medals after going down 0-5 against Kazakhstan's Sabyrkhan Torekhan and Kyrgyzstan's Zakirov Mukhammadaziz.

The Indian youth contingent has secured 22 medals, including 12 in the women's category, at the prestigious tournament, a release said.

Later tonight, Lakshay Rathi (92+kg) and the reigning junior world champions Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) will fight for a place in the final along with 10 other Indian youth boxers

On Thursday night, Dhruv Singh (80kg), Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) made their way into the last 4 of the U-22 category.

On Saturday, Olympic-bound Preeti (54kg) and reigning youth world champion Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) will lead the charge for India in the U-22 semi-finals along with 17 other boxers.

Muskan (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) have received byes in their respective U-22 semi-finals.

The tournament has been witnessing high-voltage action with the presence of 390-plus boxers from more than 24 countries, including strong boxing nations such as China, India, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan fighting for the medals across 25 weight categories.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

