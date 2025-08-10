Asian U19 Boxing C’ship: Nisha, Muskan clinch gold as nine Indian women return with medals

Bangkok, Aug 10 India’s young women pugilists underlined their growing prowess in continental boxing as Nisha (54kg) and Muskan (57kg) clinched gold, and five others won silver, at the U19 Asian Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Of the 10 women boxers in U19 fray, nine will return with medals - including 2 golds, 5 silvers, and 2 bronzes - showcasing India’s status as an emerging powerhouse alongside countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China.

Nisha opened India’s gold medal account in the second bout of the day when she raised her level to dominate the third and final round against Sirui Yang of China to record a 4:1 win. Muskan then made it two in a row for India, coming out with an aggressive approach and staving off Kazakhstan’s Ayazhan Ermek in the subsequent rounds to get a 3:2 split verdict.

The U19 and U22 Asian Boxing Championships, which are being held simultaneously, provides India’s rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some Asia’s toughest opponents. India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers — 20 in each age group — with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.

Three more boxers will be in action in the men's finals later in the day. India are also assured of 13 medals in the U22 category with five boxers set to fight for gold on Monday.

Among the other Indian women contesting for gold on Sunday, Vini went down against Sevara Mamatova of Uzbekistan in the 60kg final, while Arinda Akimoto of Japan got the better or Nisha 4:1 in the 65kg summit clash.

In the higher weight categories, Aarti Kumari (75kg) lost to Tongtong Gu of China, while Kritika Wasan’s (80kg) last round efforts were not enough to avoid a 2:3 loss against Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy of Kazakhstan. Parchi Tokas (80+kg) went down by an identical margin against Sobirakhon Shakhobidinova of Uzbekistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor