Asian Women's Handball Championship: India settles for sixth place after loss to China, Japan lift title

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Indian women's handball team came sixth at the Asian Women's Handball Championship (AWHC) 2024 in New Delhi, matching their highest-ever finish in the competition, a press release by the Asian Handball Federation stated.

Later in the day, Japan stunned reigning and record champions South Korea in a gripping finale, overturning a 12-9 deficit from half-time into a 25-24 win. Japan claimed their second title, breaking South Korea's streak of seven straight championship wins.

Team India gave a tough and spirited fight to heavyweights and ten-time silver medalists China in the 5th/6th place playoff, pushing them to the very end in a 41-30 reverse.

India began their bout with China in high spirits, leading to a combative opening in which both teams tussled for zonal domination. As the game progressed, China, using their considerable experience at this level, opened up a small gap between themselves and the hosts, before racing away with the win.

Regardless, Team India's Menika remained upbeat about her side's performance across the tournament.

"This was the first time India has hosted the event. Our experience playing in front of our fans was very good. But, our target was a medal this time and in terms of those expectations, we fell short. We'll learn from our mistakes and we're looking forward to the next opportunity," said Menika, one of India's shining stars at the tournament as quoted from a press release.

Throughout the tournament, a gritty India side showed plenty of positives in both the attacking and the defending departments, led by standout performances from youngster Bhawana Sharma and experienced goalkeeper Nina Shil. Looking ahead, Menika saw plenty of positives to come in Indian handball, chief among them the upcoming WHL.

"WHL is a huge opportunity for us, especially for women. Last year, we were watching the men's league from the sidelines, hoping for a similar women's league-an equal platform. As such, in my opinion, and the opinion of those around me in the Indian team, this is a massive opportunity that we would like to take advantage of fully," Menika added.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan secured their second-ever bronze medal in the tournament, following their 28-22 triumph over Iran in the third-place playoff.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-CHN confirmed a seventh-place finish ahead of Singapore, beating the latter 33-18. Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, and Iran qualified for the IHF World Women's Handball Championship 2025 in Germany and the Netherlands.

