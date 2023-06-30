Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits BAI office as Thomos Cup showcased

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 30 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who happens to be the president of the Badminton Association of India, visited the BAI office here on Friday morning.

CM Sarma was accorded a warm reception by BAI vice president S Muralidharan.

The Assam CM held discussions with Muralidharan and other office bearers of the BAI on a wide range of topics, including funds allocation, upcoming events, the state of the badminton infrastructure in Assam and across the country, and the exceptional response from the young generation towards badminton.

Later, Sarma proceeded to the display section showcasing the Thomas Cup, which the Indian men's badminton team won in 2022.

India won their maiden Thomas Cup title beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok.

"Assam CM and BAI president's visit signifies the government's commitment to promote and support badminton. The sport continues to inspire and empower the country's youth," an office bearer of BAI told ANI.

Later, taking to Twitter, CM Sarma posted, "My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic #ThomasCup trophy today in Delhi.

"Kudos to every team member, and all support staff for realising the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception.Many congratulations!" he added.

