Assam govt appoints Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain as Dy SP

Guwahati, Jan 12 Following its earlier announcement, the Assam government on Wednesday formally appointed Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police (DSP).

Assam's 24-year-old ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Accompanied by Assam's Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pinning 3-star DSP badges at her shoulders, handed over the appointment letter to the ace pugilist at a function at Janata Bhawan, the state government headquarters.

Considering her age, Sarma expected that Borgohain would secure a top position in the Assam Police Service one day and then she would be promoted to the Indian Police Service cadre rank.

Winning the bronze medal in the Olympics by Borgohain in boxing was one of the most glorious moments of Assam's sporting history, the Chief Minister said.

He said that besides monthly salary, the state government would give additional Rs one lakh to Borgohain for continuing her training in boxing.

If she faces any problem to continue training at Patiala (Punjab), the Assam government would consider engaging an international-level coach for her in Guwahati, he added.

Reiterating his earlier announcement, the Chief Minister said that a road in Guwahati would be renamed after her and a big sports stadium would be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore in Borgohain's Assembly constituency, Sarupathar.

After receiving the appointment letter, Borgohain told the media that this would be a memorable day for her life. "I am very glad to receive such a respected post. I will try to bring laurels to my state in the future. I would try my best to take forward the players of Assam and the state police in the future," she said.

Sarma, who after becoming the Chief Minister in May last year launched a war against the drugs trade and its varied menaces, urged the youths to undertake sports in a bigway and dissuade themselves from drugs abuse and other evils of the society.

"A state-of-the-art stadium would be constructed in different districts and a fund of Rs 500 crores has been sanctioned. Priority would also be given for coaching and identifying the talents. Scholarships would also be given to the students and youths to take sports with all seriousness," the Chief Minister said.

Every police station must form their own football and volleyball teams and participate in district-level competitions, he pointed out.

