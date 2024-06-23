Assam Police organises 9th Judo Cluster 2024 in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 23 : The prestigious All India Police Sports - 'Judo Cluster 2024' will be held in Guwahati. Assam Police, the host proudly announces the commencement of the 9th All India Police Judo Cluster 2024 in Guwahati under the aegis of the All India Police Sports Board.

The tournament will be held from June 24 to June 30 and brings together 40 teams of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from across India to compete in the major martial arts disciplines.

The opening ceremony will kick off on June 24th at Karmabeer Nabin Ch. Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai, marking the start of an exhilarating week of sporting excellence and G.P. Singh, Director General of Police, Assam, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Judo Cluster will showcase five key martial arts: Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate and Pencak Silat.

The competitions will be hosted at two distinguished venues in Guwahati: Karmabeer Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium in Sarusajai will host Taekwondo, Wushu, and Karate. Meanwhile, Judo and Pencak Silat will take place at Bhogeswari Phukanoni Indoor Stadium in Dispur.

The iconic mascot for the event, Luit, will be unveiled during the opening ceremony on Monday.

With over 1500 participants from every corner of India, players are poised to showcase exceptional skills and engage in spirited competition, embodying the true essence of sportsmanship.

