Aston Villa complete loan signing of Rashford from Man Utd

Birmingham, Feb 3 Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday (IST).

The England international became Villa’s third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Spanish full-back Andres Garcia from Levante and Netherlands international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

Rashford has made 15 Premier League appearances for Man Utd this season, scoring in head coach Ruben Amorim’s first match - a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on 24 November - before adding two more in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later.

He has not played since being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby on 15 December.

"I would like to thank Manchester United and Aston Villa for making this loan deal happen," Rashford said on his Instagram post.

"I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision - I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season," he added.

The 27-year-old has scored 138 goals in over 400 appearances having come through the ranks at Old Trafford and has lifted the Europa League, two FA Cups and two League Cups with his boyhood club.

His most productive season came in 2022/23, when he scored 30 goals in all competitions - the first United player to reach that mark since Robin van Persie in 2013. He was named both the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year that season.

The forward, who can play anywhere along the front line, has also netted 17 goals in an England shirt and has represented his country at two World Cups and two European Championships.

