Athapaththu, Bryce and Ecclestone in shortlist for ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award

New Delhi, June 7 Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce, and England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone are named in the shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for May 2024.

Chamari and Kathryn played pivotal roles in Sri Lanka and Scotland qualifying for the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, to be held from October 3-20. Chamari has been no stranger to personal accolades in recent months and topped the charts in the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in UAE.

Chamari amassed 151 runs and six wickets in May’s contests for Sri Lanka. Once qualification was sealed, the explosive all-rounder saved her best performance for last, smashing 102 in 63 balls against Scotland in a Player of the Match performance which guided her side to the trophy.

On the other hand, Kathryn, the Player of the Tournament in the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifying tournament, spearheaded a historic campaign for Scotland which saw them qualify for the main event for the first time. Chasing 100 for victory against Thailand, Kathryn came in after an early wicket to steer her side to victory with a commanding unbeaten 63 off 58 balls.

With qualification on the line against Ireland in the semi-final, Kathryn produced more heroics, dismissing both of Ireland’s openers in the first over on her way to career-best figures of 4-8 before hitting the winning runs in her 35 not out to spark jubilant celebrations in Scotland camp.

Meanwhile, Sophie sits at the top of the ICC Women’s T20I and ODI Bowler Rankings and demonstrated her prowess in both formats with impressive performances for England in May. The left-arm spinner was a threat throughout England’s white-ball series triumph over Pakistan, taking five wickets in the T20I contests, and six wickets in the ODIs.

Among her highlights from the month was a commanding spell of 3-11 in the second T20I at Northampton, and back-to-back three-wicket hauls in both of the completed ODI encounters against Pakistan, thus earning her the Player of the Series prize.

