Athlete loses race after his Penis comes out of his shorts mistakenly

In a shocking incident, an athlete lost a 400-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships due to a wardrobe malfunction. 18-year-old Alberto Nonino, who hails from Italy, was competing in the 400-meter of decathlon in Cali, Colombia when the incident took place. Alberto Nonino started off extremely well by gaining pace against his competitors, leaving the bystanders under the impression that he might win the race with quite ease.

However, after Nonino passed the middle lane, he looked uncomfortable and kept reaching down to hold his crotch a couple of times. At the time, viewers did not know what went wrong, but Nonino’s pace decreased a tad bit, allowing his competitors to overtake him. The athlete, unfortunately, finished last with a time record of 51.57 seconds.

The incident did not allow him to run properly during the race. The 18-year-old athlete did try to tackle the issue but nothing worked in his favour at the moment.