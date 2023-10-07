Athletics medallists receive rousing welcome in India following their success in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Athletes who clinched medals in the Asian Games in the athletics event, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Priti Lamba and Kartik Kumar returned from China after enjoying success in the Asian Games on Friday.

Tajinderpal won a gold in athletics for the country in the ongoing Asian Games last Sunday. A medal hopeful in the men's shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour.

He expressed his hapiness over the rousing welcome that the athletes received at the airport and told ANI, "We are happy that we won the medal for our country and people are here to welcome us. Overall it was good, we won 22 medals in Jakarta 2018 and this time we won 29 medals."

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

Indian runner Priti Lamba who secured a bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase event feels that athletics improved a lot in this edition and said, "This is the first time that so many medals have come in athletics so I feel athletics has improved a lot."

Priti clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32s to walk away with a bronze.

While, army man Kartik won silver with a remarkable timing of 28:15.38s in the men's 10,000m race.

