Attero joins hands with government for ‘green’ National Games 2025

New Delhi, Jan 27 Cleantech company Attero on Monday announced a partnership with the government for the upcoming 38th National Games, aiming to make it plastic-free.

The National Games 2025 are set to take place from January 28 to February 14, in Uttarakhand. This year, the games are centered on sustainability under the theme ‘Green Games,’ setting a milestone in India's efforts toward eco-conscious sports initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Attero will supply recycled metals with over 99.9 per cent purity, ensuring a positive carbon footprint. This initiative is the first-of-its kind in Indian sports, using conflict-free recycled materials to demonstrate the country's commitment to sustainability.

The games, designed to be plastic-free, will feature participation from more than 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state. The event is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Contributing to the 38th National Games is an honour for Attero. Our journey began in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where we operate cutting-edge recycling facilities, and we are proud to support this initiative led by the Prime Minister to advance India’s sustainability goals and achieve the net zero vision,” said Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Attero.

Attero is a globally recognised innovator in recycling, known for its advanced technologies that extract pure metals from electronic waste and lithium-ion batteries with a world-class recycling efficiency rate of 98 per cent.

The company recently introduced Selsmart, a direct-to-consumer platform for e-waste management, and MetalMandi, an innovative digital B2B AI-powered platform for seamless scrap collection, furthering its mission to promote responsible recycling practices across India.

With 46 global patents and 200 more under review, Attero continues to lead the charge in sustainable technology development.

Its goal to expand its e-waste recycling capacity from 175,000 to 300,000 metric tonnes highlights its commitment to a cleaner, greener future for India.

The National Games 2025 stands as a testament to India's vision for sustainability in all domains, with Attero playing a pivotal role in advancing this mission through innovative solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor