Australia batter Bancroft signs new two-year deal with Gloucestershire

New Delhi, Aug 21 Australia opener Cameron Bancroft has signed a new two-year contract with Gloucestershire, confirmed the English county club on Wednesday

The extension will see Bancroft, 32, remain at the Bristol County Ground until the end of the 2027 season. Since joining Gloucestershire in 2024, Bancroft has amassed nearly 4,000 runs across formats and was appointed as the side’s captain for the 2025 County Championship campaign in February.

"I’m really excited to extend my stay at Gloucestershire for another two years. It’s a fantastic Club with a great environment, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s success. I’ve enjoyed my time here so far, and I’m eager to build on that in the coming seasons. Can’t wait to see what we can achieve together," said Bancroft in the statement issued by the club.

The extension comes on the back of Bancroft hitting a match-winning knock of 141 not out beat Glamorgan in the One Day Cup just last week - an innings that sits as the 11th highest List A score in Gloucestershire’s history.

In the ongoing county championship season, Bancroft has piled on 796 runs, including two 150-plus scores against Derbyshire and Glamorgan. He played the last of his 10 Tests for Australia during the Ashes series against England in 2019, which came on the back of him returning from his nine-month ban due to sandpaper gate in 2018 Cape Town Test.

"It’s fantastic news for us to secure the return of Cam Bancroft for the next two years. He is an integral part of a batting unit that has shown great potential and performance over the past two seasons.”

"It’s great to have him commit to the continued progression of this group as we - the Glorious - and the players will benefit hugely from his experience and considered application," said Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne.

