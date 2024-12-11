Australia name 15-player squad for U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Melbourne, Dec 11 Cricket Australia on Wednesday named a 15-player squad for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in to be held in Malaysia early next year.

Fifteen-year-old Caoimhe Bray has been named for her first World Cup squad following stand-out performances for Australia against New Zealand and Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Bray was the youngest member of the Australian Under-19 squad for September’s tri-series in Brisbane, scoring 84 (76) and taking 4-20 during a 119-run victory over New Zealand at Ian Healy Oval.

Chloe Ainsworth, Maggie Clark, Lucy Hamilton, Eleanor Larosa and Kate Pelle have all been selected for their second ICC Under 19 World Cups, having all been part of Australia’s previous T20 campaign in South Africa in 2023.

Fourteen of the 15 players selected have senior domestic experience, having played matches in the Weber WBBL, WNCL or T20 Spring Challenge competitions.

Also in the squad is 16-year-old Tegan Williamson, who will tour as an underage player and will still be eligible for selection in the 2027 tournament.

The squad was finalised following the Under 19 National Championships in Perth this week.

The ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Malaysia across January and February, with Australia placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and Nepal.

All of Australia’s group games will be played at UKM YSD Oval on the southern outskirts of Kuala Lumpur starting from January 18, with the Super Six stage and finals to follow.

Cricket Australia’s National Development Lead Kristen Beams will coach the Australia Under 19 squad. A captain will be announced ahead of the World Cup.

Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia’s Head of National Development, said:

“It’s been wonderful to see the amount of talent on display at this year’s Under 19 Female National Championships. We’ve seen some fantastic individual performances, and I’d like to congratulate NSW Metro on their win.

“We’re excited by the level of talent in the World Cup squad, which includes many players who have experience in senior domestic cricket environments.

“The Under-19 World Cup provides players with an exceptional development opportunity, and we look forward to watching the team play in Malaysia.

“The National Youth Selection Panel worked closely with State Talent Managers to select the World Cup Squad, with consideration is given to performances across a variety of competitions, including the T20 Spring Challenge, WNCL, Weber WBBL, International U19 series as well as the National Championships.

"Inevitably, there were difficult selection decisions, but we will continue to support and monitor the development of all players in our pathway systems.”

Australia Under 19 T20 World Cup squad:

Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy , Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson.

