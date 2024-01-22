Australian Open: Bopanna-Ebden pair marches into men's doubles quarterfinal
Melbourne, Jan 22 Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday.
The second seed Indo-Australian duo defeated 14th-seeded Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4) to enter the last eight stage.
After reaching the quarterfinals, Bopanna assured of the world no .2 ranking in men's doubles and a win in the quarters will take him to the ranking summit.
Bopanna and Ebden now set up a clash against sixth seeds Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.
The 43-year-old Bopanna remains the only Indian challenge alive at the Australian Open 2024.
