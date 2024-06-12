Australian Open: HS Prannoy moves into second round

Sydney [Australia], June 12 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of the men's singles event at the Australian Open 2024 tournament in Sydney on Wednesday.

Prannoy beat world No. 49 Ygor Coelho of Brazil 21-10, 23-21 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes in his round of 32 clash at the BWF Super 500 competition.

With the win, India's top-ranked men's singles player Prannoy set up a round of 16 clash with world No. 53 Misha Zilberman of Israel. Zilberman had earlier defeated Abhishek Yeligar of India 21-9, 21-15.

Prannoy has not progressed beyond the second round since reaching the semi-finals of the India Open in January.

Meanwhile, Kiran George defeated Xiaodong Sheng of Canada 21-17, 21-10 in the first round and will face seventh seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the following match. Mithun Manjunath, on the other hand, was defeated 21-17, 21-17 by Indonesian Alwi Farhan in the first round of competition.

In the women's singles, eighth-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-14, 21-11 in the opening round. Aakarshi will face Kai Qi Teoh of Australia in the second round, while Malvika Bansod, who defeated compatriot Keyura Mopati 21-10, 21-8, will face seventh-seeded Ester Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia.

Anupama Upadhyaya also defeated Malaysia's Wong Ling Chong, 21-14, 23-21, in 47 minutes. She will face sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the round of 16.

In the mixed doubles event, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the second round by defeating Malaysians Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes. They will face Kai Chen Teoh and Kai Qi Teoh of Australia in the round of 16.

