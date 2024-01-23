Australian Open: Sabalenka, Gauff, Djokovic, Sinner in the finals

Melbourne, Jan 23 Aryna Sabalenka continued her Grand Slam dominance, securing her sixth consecutive semifinal spot at Melbourne Park.

The second seed's relentless form saw her drop a mere 16 games in five matches, culminating in a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory over former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Awaiting Sabalenka in the semifinals is the formidable Coco Gauff, who battled through a marathon against young Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, prevailing 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2. Gauff's resilience, reminiscent of her coach Brad Gilbert's 'winning ugly' philosophy, extended her Grand Slam winning streak to an impressive 12 matches.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, endured a four-hour test in the scorching Melbourne heat, eventually overcoming Taylor Fritz 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic's victory marked his 33rd consecutive Australian Open win, equalling Monica Seles's record, and secured his spot in a staggering 48th Grand Slam semifinal.

On the other side of the draw, rising star Jannik Sinner showcased his resilience, storming back from 1-5 in the second set tiebreak to claim victory over Andrey Rublev. Sinner's 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 triumph earned him a coveted spot in his second Grand Slam semifinal, setting the stage for a showdown against Djokovic on Friday.

As the tension builds in Melbourne, the tennis world eagerly anticipates the clash between Sabalenka and Gauff in the women's semifinal and the high-stakes battle between Djokovic and Sinner in the men's, with both matches promising riveting action and a step closer to Grand Slam glory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor