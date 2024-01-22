Australia’s Usman Khawaja cleared to play 2nd Test against WI

Brisbane, Jan 22 Australia’s left-handed opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test against West Indies at The Gabba, starting on January 25, following him clearing all the protocols after suffering a concussion in the series opener at Adelaide.

At the Adelaide Oval, where Australia beat West Indies by ten wickets, Khawaja was struck on the helmet by a short ball from debutant fast-bowler Shamar Joseph and had to retire hurt with one run needed for the win.

“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second NRMA Insurance Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane. Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow,” said a statement from Cricket Australia (CA).

Khawaja's availability being cleared for the day-night Test at Brisbane means Australia are set to field an unchanged playing eleven and go all out with an aim to seal the series 2-0. It also means that reserve batter Matthew Renshaw will be made available for Brisbane Heat's Challenger match against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday.

If the Heat reach the BBL final, to be held on Wednesday against the Sydney Sixers, then Renshaw could feature in the title clash, which begins just a day before the Brisbane Test begins. A victory at Brisbane would take Australia’s winning record in their international home summer to 5-0, after previously beating Pakistan 3-0.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc

