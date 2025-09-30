Babar, Rizwan return as Pakistan name 18-member Test squad for SA series

Lahore, Sep 30 Pakistan have recalled senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the two-Test series against South Africa, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, beginning on October 12.

Both players missed the recent Asia Cup but now rejoin Shan Masood’s squad, which features a blend of experience and fresh faces.

The national selection committee announced an 18-member squad on Tuesday, which will be trimmed before the first Test in Lahore. Three uncapped players — left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, wrist-spinner Faisal Akram, and wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir — have been given opportunities to train with the senior side and push for potential debuts.

South Africa, the reigning ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 winners, will open the series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16. The second Test will follow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24. The red-ball contests will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs between 28 October and 8 November, with white-ball squads to be announced later.

The Pakistan players will assemble for a pre-series camp under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches until October 8. Cricketers who took part in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the camp on October 4.

Shan Masood will continue to lead Pakistan in Tests, with Rizwan returning behind the stumps after being rested for the Asia Cup. Babar’s comeback bolsters the middle order, while key bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed also feature. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are expected to open, while Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha strengthen the batting depth.

The inclusion of Asif Afridi and Faisal Akram points to Pakistan keeping spin as a central weapon against South Africa, while Rohail Nazir provides an additional wicketkeeping option.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (capt), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor